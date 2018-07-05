Jordan Bell to Improve Eating Habits After Forgetting to Eat in NBA Offseason

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell has been given tips by the organization to improve his eating habits after often going without meals since the Dubs won the 2018 NBA championship.

On Tuesday, Bell explained his busy schedule caused him to drop weight from his already slender 6'9", 224-pound frame throughout the offseason.

"I look skinny, huh? I haven't eaten right lately," Bell told reporters. "Just being so busy and trying to get everything and going home for camps. I had to go home for the Warriors and I forget to eat. I'll do better at that."

He added: "I forget to eat all the time. It's just like that. Growing up, I didn't have much to eat. So I learned to survive without eating."

Bell, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, played well in a limited role with the Warriors during his rookie season. He averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 14.2 minutes. He shot 62.7 percent from the field.

The 23-year-old Los Angeles native ranked 23rd among centers in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.com. That placed him above notable counterparts such as the Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol and Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki.

Bell produced those numbers despite being undersized for the position. He'll likely need to add more strength if he wants to take on a larger role in the low post in the future.

The University of Oregon product said Golden State has encouraged him to eat healthy snacks in between normal meals in order to keep his calorie count up.

He could see a small uptick in playing time next season off the bench, but he'll remain firmly behind Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins on the frontcourt depth chart when everyone is healthy.