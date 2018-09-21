Jeff Banister Fired as Rangers' Manager After 4 Seasons

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After nearly four seasons as manager, Jeff Banister was fired by the Texas Rangers on Friday in the midst of a 64-88 campaign.

According to Rangers Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake, Banister's dismissal is effective immediately, and he will be replaced by bench coach Don Wakamatsu on an interim basis for the final 10 games of the season.

During his time in Texas, the 54-year-old went 325-313 and led the Rangers to the playoffs on two occasions.

The Rangers struggled to compete in the competitive American League West this season, in part because of injuries suffered by a number of key players.

Texas is last in the AL West, 31.0 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros and 10.5 games behind the fourth-place Los Angeles Angels.

Second baseman Rougned Odor, shortstop Elvis Andrus, third baseman Adrian Beltre and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. all spent time on the disabled list this season.

Texas also pieced together a veteran-laden starting rotation that opposing teams hit too easily over the course of the season.

Banister's tenure with the Rangers started off promisingly, as he won the AL West and qualified for the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

After going 88-74 in 2015, Texas fell in five games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Rangers then went 95-57 in 2016, but they were swept out of the ALDS by Toronto.

Texas dropped to 78-84 in 2017, and things continued to get worse for the team in 2018.

Despite their issues over the past two seasons, the Rangers have been one of the most successful franchises in Major League Baseball since 2010.

They reached the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2010-2012, including two trips to the World Series.

After a two-year hiatus, the Rangers made the playoffs in 2015 and 2016 as well.

Texas was never able to seal the deal and win a World Series during its string of success, and it appears far away from competing for a championship considering how stacked the American League is.

A new voice in the clubhouse may be beneficial to the Rangers, but given how poorly the team has played, a rebuild may be in order.