The Opening 2018 Results: WR Kyle Ford Wins MVP, Spencer Rattler Also Shines

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The Opening Finals wrapped up Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, with the conclusion of the seven-on-seven competition and awarding of the respective MVP awards.

According to TrojanInsider.com's Scott Schrader, 4-star wideout Kyle Ford received the overall MVP honor. The Orange, California, native has yet to commit to a school, so The Opening was a great showcase for Ford. He told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren he's weighing possible visits to the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

247Sports' Brian Dohn showed Ford at work Tuesday:

Although Spencer Rattler lost out on overall MVP to Ford, he had a pretty solid final day. He helped Team Overdrive win the seven-on-seven tournament and earned MVP of the Elite 11 competition:

Rattler, who has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. With Kyler Murray leaving after the 2018 season to pursue a baseball career, Rattler could make an immediate impact in Norman.

The Opening provided Sooners fans a taste of what's to come in 2019:

Ryan Hilinski is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class and teammates with Ford at Orange Lutheran High School. The South Carolina Gamecocks commit shared his eye-popping numbers from The Opening:

On the defensive side of the ball, Jacob Bandes was a big winner at The Opening. The No. 6 defensive tackle in the country, he was the MVP of the defensive line.

Like Ford, Bandes hasn't committed yet, so The Opening will give him a nice boost as he ponders his next step.

Bandes lined up against Harry Miller on occasion, which was must-see viewing for anybody in attendance. Miller is the No. 2 center and No. 37 player overall, and he bolstered his lofty reputation by capturing MVP for the offensive line.

At times, trying to move Miller was like pushing a brick wall:

Offensive line, especially in the interior, has generally been a strength for the Ohio State Buckeyes under head coach Urban Meyer. Former Buckeyes center Billy Price was a first-round pick in 2018 and fellow center Pat Elflein was a third-rounder in 2017.

It's not hard to see why Miller committed to Ohio State, and he's poised to become another stalwart along the line in Columbus.

Recruit rankings and information courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.