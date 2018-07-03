Shohei Ohtani Activated from DL by Angels After Elbow Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 06: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels activated designated hitter and right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. 

Ohtani was placed on the disabled list June 8 after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. 

It's unclear if the 23-year-old will pitch again this season, but a return appeared imminent over the weekend when Ohtani faced live pitching in a simulated game. 

"He looked good," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. "He was making good decisions in the batter's box, impacting the baseball. You could tell that he had really kept himself in elite physical condition during the time on the disabled list. All in all, we were pleased with how he looks physically and how he was running and the shape he kept himself in."

Before hitting the shelf, Ohtani slashed .289/.327/.535 with six home runs, 20 RBI, 33 strikeouts and 15 walks across 129 plate appearances. 

He also went 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 20 walks over 49.1 innings on the mound. 

