Bulls News: Wendell Carter Jr. Headlines Full 2018 Summer League Roster

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday with 2018 first-round pick Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way.

Fellow 2018 first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is also part of the team, while second-year man Lauri Markkanen will not take part.

Here is a rundown of Chicago's full summer league roster:

Donte Ingram, G, Loyola-Chicago

Antonio Blakeney, G, LSU

Matt Williams Jr., G, UCF

Chandler Hutchison, G, Boise State

Melo Trimble, G, Maryland

Sasha Kobets, F, Ukraine

Kaiser Gates, F, Xavier

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

Shawn Long, C, Louisiana-Lafayette

Matt Willms, C, UTEP

Ryan Arcidiacono, G, Villanova

Jarnell Stokes, C/F, Tennessee

Chicago took Carter with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft on the heels of one excellent season at Duke.

Despite playing alongside several other highly touted players, Carter put up impressive stats with 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

Hutchison isn't as heralded as Carter, but he is coming off a standout collegiate career in his own right.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft spent four years at Boise State, and in 2017-18, he led the Broncos with 20.0 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Other notable players on the summer league roster include former Maryland guard Melo Trimble and former Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

Trimble was a decorated player with the Terrapins, but he went undrafted in the 2017 NBA draft. He later caught on with the G League's Iowa Wolves, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

After winning a national title with Villanova and being named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2016, Arcidiacono went undrafted in that year's draft.

He appeared in 24 games with the Bulls last season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebound.

The Bulls will play their first 2018 Las Vegas Summer League game Saturday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers.