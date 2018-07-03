Matt Harvey Trade Rumors: Nationals Interested in SP, Teammate Raisel Iglesias

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have reportedly been in contact with the Cincinnati Reds and have interest in pitchers Matt Harvey and Raisel Iglesias, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Heyman noted the Nats want another starter, and that although Iglesias is a reliever, "multiple teams" believe he can start.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

