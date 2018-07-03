Matt Harvey Trade Rumors: Nationals Interested in SP, Teammate Raisel Iglesias

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have reportedly been in contact with the Cincinnati Reds and have interest in pitchers Matt Harvey and Raisel Iglesias, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Heyman noted the Nats want another starter, and that although Iglesias is a reliever, "multiple teams" believe he can start.

