Position Battles That Will Have the Biggest Impact on the 2018 CFB Season

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma have two things in common: Each was selected for the College Football Playoff last season, and each school has a crucial quarterback battle to decide in fall camp (or shortly thereafter).

Debating position battles gets us through the doldrums of the college football offseason, even though there's little to no concrete news about them from December to August. Every once in a great while, something will get decided in spring practice. But injuries before, during and after the spring ensure that nothing is set in stone until the season begins.

But, darn it, we all have thoughts about who the starters ought to be, and we're ready to be proved right or wrong in fall camp.

For the most part, we'll be looking at quarterback battles. In addition to being the most important position and the one that receives the most national attention, it's also one of the only positions where—in the words of Reese Bobby in Talladega Nights—"If you ain't first, you're last." We'll take a peek at a couple of noteworthy competitions at running back and wide receiver, but even the losers in those battles will still be in line for a lot of touches.