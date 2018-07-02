Eagles to Wear Home Jerseys at Saints After Winning Bet

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 18, in a matchup between two of the expected favorites in the NFC. But when they do, it will be the Eagles wearing their home jerseys.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Philly head coach Doug Pederson and New Orleans head honcho Sean Payton made a few bets during the annual coaches' golf outing in March, including which team would get to wear their home uniforms in their matchup this season.

Pederson won that bet after an "intense three-hole carryover."

"There's a good chance it involved me being in the water," Payton told Triplett.

Per that report, the Saints coach additionally "lost a bet that required him to send a sampling of New Orleans food to the Eagles' coaching staff."

"Hey, if I'd have kept playing, he'd have been in our locker room," Payton joked.

"We had a great day, it was fun, it was exciting," Pederson added of the friendly competition. "And listen, when those competitive juices are flowing, he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him. That's just the way it goes."