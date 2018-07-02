Anthony Tolliver, Timberwolves Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement

Anthony Tolliver, Timberwolves Reportedly Nearing Contract AgreementJuly 2, 2018
The Minnesota Timberwolves and free-agent forward Anthony Tolliver are reportedly nearing a one-year contract agreement.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news of the contract, which will be for between $5-6 million.
Tolliver, 33, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, hitting 43.6 percent of his shots from three-point range.
The 10-year NBA veteran has played for nine teams. He previously played for the Timberwolves from 2010-11 to 2011-2012.
Minnesota needs to add a floor-spacer to its big man rotation after it renounced the rights to Nemanja Bjelica, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bjelica is a few years younger than Tolliver and arguably a better player, but it appears Tom Thibodeau and Co. want to go in a different direction.
Look for Tolliver to slot in with the 20.5 minutes per night Bjelica got last season.
