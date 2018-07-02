76ers Rumors: PHI Has Expressed Interest in Jamal Crawford

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly "expressed some interest" in signing veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford, according to Keith Pompey of Philly.com.

The Sixers may not be alone in their interest. As Sam Amick of USA Today reported on June 30, Crawford has "serious interest" in joining the Golden State Warriors, though he's "well aware that it would require a financial sacrifice to take part. The Warriors have interest in Crawford as well, but it appears a minimum salary slot would be the only way to make this happen."

The Sixers have more cap flexibility, with around $13 million left on the table even after signing JJ Redick to a one-year deal on Monday at $12-13 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The Sixers could clear additional cap space by either trading, agreeing to a buyout or using the stretch provision on Jerryd Bayless, who is owed $8.5 million next season.

What they choose to do with that money remains up in the air.

With Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli gone, they could use those surpluses to reinforce the bench with veteran players. They could also look to make a splashier signing if they clear Bayless' cap figure, though the options for that type of signing are dwindling—chasing a Jabari Parker and Zach LaVine are two options—and could limit their cap flexibility next season if those types of players are only seeking long-term commitments.

Finally, they could split the difference, paying more to a player like Tyreke Evans or Avery Bradley while saving some cap room to address the center position behind Joel Embiid.

If the goal is to improve in the short-term but maintain cap space for the summer of 2019, when a number of talented players are expected to hit free agency, their options could be limited to players willing to take on one-year deals.

Crawford may be among that category of player. The 38-year-old averaged 10.3 points per game coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, though he shot just 33.1 percent from three. Still, he'd inject instant offense off the bench for Philly, much as the streaky Belinelli did, and add another veteran voice into a young locker room.