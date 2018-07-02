The Opening 2018: Results, Rankings, Highlights and Reaction from Sunday

247Sports

It was skills showcase night at The Opening 2018.

Suffice it to say these young men are quite skilled.

Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa showed off his arm and running back Chris Tyree showed off his speed to highlight the day of action.

Tagovailoa, the brother of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, won the long toss competition after throwing the ball 66 yards:

A 5'11" pocket passer, Tagovailoa is the seventh-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's the nation's No. 149 recruit overall.

Tyree won the fastest man challenge in a close race:

A 5'9" all-purpose back, Tyree is the nation's top all-purpose running back and the 35th-ranked recruit in the 2020 class, per the composite rankings. Penn State is currently considered the leader in the clubhouse.

The evening also featured a tug-of-war competition, which was won by a team spearheaded by offensive tackle Evan Neal.

The skill drills also included John Emery Jr. showing off his foot speed and juking ability:

The actual football portion of The Opening will get underway Monday, when the six-team seven-on-seven tournament begins. The tournament starts Monday and will conclude Tuesday night in what's widely viewed as the highlight of the event.