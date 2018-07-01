Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard Might Sit Out Next Season If He's Not Traded

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green, right, stands at the bench with injured teammates Kawhi Leonard, second from left, and Rudy Gay, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. The absolute unwillingness to answer certain questions is part of the San Antonio Spurs' mystique. The Spurs just don't share much. So there is some unmistakable irony here that when it comes to the obviously fractured relationship between San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard, it's the Spurs who are the ones frustrated by the lack of answers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James is a Laker.

Kawhi Leonard may be preparing to pull out all the stops to join him.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported Leonard may consider sitting out the entire 2018-19 season if the San Antonio Spurs do not acquiesce to his demand to trade him to Los Angeles.

Leonard, 27, has requested a trade from the Spurs after having a falling out with the organization over the last year. He can become a free agent in 2019, which has forced the Spurs to seriously contemplate moving on from their disgruntled star.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lance to Join LeBron in LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lance to Join LeBron in LA

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What LeBron to LA Means for the League

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    What LeBron to LA Means for the League

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Is Headed to LA 👑 Get Your Gear Now

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Is Headed to LA 👑 Get Your Gear Now

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Report: Aaron Gordon Re-Signs with Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Aaron Gordon Re-Signs with Magic

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report