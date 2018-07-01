Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard Might Sit Out Next Season If He's Not Traded

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James is a Laker.

Kawhi Leonard may be preparing to pull out all the stops to join him.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported Leonard may consider sitting out the entire 2018-19 season if the San Antonio Spurs do not acquiesce to his demand to trade him to Los Angeles.

Leonard, 27, has requested a trade from the Spurs after having a falling out with the organization over the last year. He can become a free agent in 2019, which has forced the Spurs to seriously contemplate moving on from their disgruntled star.

