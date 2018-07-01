LeBron James Free-Agency Rumors: Rockets 'Scarcely' Mentioned as Possible Team

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were once considered among the favorites to land LeBron James this offseason. But once he opted out of his player option for the 2018-19 season, the odds of Houston being in the running dipped dramatically.

And according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Rockets are "scarcely even mentioned anymore as a potential James destination."

