LeBron James Free-Agency Rumors: Rockets 'Scarcely' Mentioned as Possible Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

The Houston Rockets were once considered among the favorites to land LeBron James this offseason. But once he opted out of his player option for the 2018-19 season, the odds of Houston being in the running dipped dramatically.

And according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Rockets are "scarcely even mentioned anymore as a potential James destination."

                 

