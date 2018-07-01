Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Paul George Headline Top Free-Agent Signings

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Three of the NBA's biggest stars are off the market.

Shortly after the start of the new league year on Sunday morning, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all reportedly agreed to terms to stay with the teams they suited up for last season.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Durant—the two-time NBA Finals MVP—re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $61.5 million deal. The second year will function as a player option for the 2019-20 season that gives Durant the flexibility to test free agency again if he so chooses, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

George, meanwhile, moved quickly to re-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, signing a four-year, $137 million max contract, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although George was long considered a candidate to fill one of the Los Angeles Lakers' maximum-salary slots, the Palmdale, California, native spurned his hometown team to keep his partnership with Russell Westbrook intact.

"This is a friendship decision to stay in OKC as much as anything," an executive told the New York Times' Marc Stein of how much Westbrook influenced George's decision.

The Houston Rockets also made sure their backcourt wouldn't undergo any big renovations by reportedly bringing Paul back into the fold on a four-year, $160 million max contract, per Wojnarowski.

Paul and the Rockets appeared primed to dethrone the Warriors after they took a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, but a hamstring injury that sidelined Houston's floor general ultimately derailed those hopes.

Now they'll have a chance to run it back with an eye on preventing the Warriors from securing a three-peat.

Here's a look at some the evening's other notable moves.

DeAndre Jordan Heads to Dallas on a 1-Year Deal

Trevor Ariza Leaves Houston for the Suns

Jerami Grant Extends His Stay in OKC

Doug McDermott Signs with the Pacers

Ersan Ilyasova Links Back up with the Bucks

Joe Harris Re-Signs with the Nets

Aron Baynes, Celtics Agree to 2-Year Deal

Rudy Gay Re-Signs With Spurs

Ed Davis Signs with Brooklyn

Derrick Rose Re-Signs With Minnesota

Omri Casspi Moves to Memphis

Marco Belinelli Reunites With the Spurs

Gerald Green Goes Back to Houston

In all, Sportsnet Stats noted NBA teams committed over $543 million in contracts in the first 30 minutes of free agency early Sunday morning.