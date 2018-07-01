Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Paul George Headline Top Free-Agent Signings

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Paul George Headline Top Free-Agent SigningsJuly 1, 2018
Three of the NBA's biggest stars are off the market.
Shortly after the start of the new league year on Sunday morning, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all reportedly agreed to terms to stay with the teams they suited up for last season.
According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Durant—the two-time NBA Finals MVP—re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $61.5 million deal. The second year will function as a player option for the 2019-20 season that gives Durant the flexibility to test free agency again if he so chooses, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.
George, meanwhile, moved quickly to re-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, signing a four-year, $137 million max contract, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Although George was long considered a candidate to fill one of the Los Angeles Lakers' maximum-salary slots, the Palmdale, California, native spurned his hometown team to keep his partnership with Russell Westbrook intact.
"This is a friendship decision to stay in OKC as much as anything," an executive told the New York Times' Marc Stein of how much Westbrook influenced George's decision.
The Houston Rockets also made sure their backcourt wouldn't undergo any big renovations by reportedly bringing Paul back into the fold on a four-year, $160 million max contract, per Wojnarowski.
Paul and the Rockets appeared primed to dethrone the Warriors after they took a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals, but a hamstring injury that sidelined Houston's floor general ultimately derailed those hopes.
Now they'll have a chance to run it back with an eye on preventing the Warriors from securing a three-peat.
Here's a look at some the evening's other notable moves.
DeAndre Jordan Heads to Dallas on a 1-Year Deal
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have verbally agreed on a one-year deal approaching the $24.1 million option with the Clippers for next season that Jordan relinquished Friday, according to league sources
Trevor Ariza Leaves Houston for the Suns
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Houston free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15M deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo.
Jerami Grant Extends His Stay in OKC
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City forward Jerami Grant has agreed to a three-year, $27M contract to return to the Thunder, league sources told ESPN.
Doug McDermott Signs with the Pacers
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with Indiana, league source tells ESPN.
Ersan Ilyasova Links Back up with the Bucks
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a 3 year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, league source tells ESPN.
Joe Harris Re-Signs with the Nets
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joe Harris has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal with Nets, league sources tell ESPN.
Aron Baynes, Celtics Agree to 2-Year Deal
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $11M deal to return to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell Yahoo.
Rudy Gay Re-Signs With Spurs
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent forward Rudy Gay has committed on a one-year, $10 million deal to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo.
Ed Davis Signs with Brooklyn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent forward Ed Davis has agreed to a one-year, $4.4M deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN.
Derrick Rose Re-Signs With Minnesota
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Derrick Rose is finalizing a one-year deal to return to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.
Omri Casspi Moves to Memphis
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN.
Marco Belinelli Reunites With the Spurs
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Marco Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Spurs, league source tells ESPN.
Gerald Green Goes Back to Houston
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal to return to Houston, league source tells Yahoo.
In all, Sportsnet Stats noted NBA teams committed over $543 million in contracts in the first 30 minutes of free agency early Sunday morning.
