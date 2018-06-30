Kevin Durant Rumors: Star Expected to Agree to Contract with Warriors

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is reportedly expected to agree to terms with the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal that includes a player option for the 2019-20 season shortly after free agency begins Sunday.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Durant "plans to tell the Warriors after 12:01 a.m. ET that he wants a new one-year contract with a player option for 2019-20 to return to free agency next summer."

Stein added Durant's new deal with the defending champions "is expected to be one of the first deals struck when the NBA's free-agent marketplace opens Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET."

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes confirmed Durant plans to ink a one-plus-one deal and will earn $30 million next season with the option to rake in $31.5 million the following year.

Durant has been considered a lock to return to the Warriors ever since he told ESPN's Rachel Nichols he would re-sign. Haynes had reported Durant planned to opt out of the final year of his deal in order to finalize a contract with more lucrative terms.

The two-time Finals MVP took a discount last summer to re-sign with the Dubs on a two-year, $51 million deal. That team-friendly agreement gave the Warriors enough flexibility to retain both Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

During his second full season in the Bay Area, Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game across 68 appearances.