The Opening 2018: Taulia Tagovailoa, QBs Have Session with WRs on Day 1

The Opening 2018: Taulia Tagovailoa, QBs Have Session with WRs on Day 1June 30, 2018
The Opening Finals got underway Saturday at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with a light session featuring quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.
Defenders did not see the field, but that will all change as the star-studded action at the summer's premier camp picks up over the next few days. According to SB Nation's Bud Elliott, 25 different 5-star recruits from the 247Sports database are represented in the Lone Star State, along with 107 prospects who have been graded as 4-stars.
Here's a look at some of the standouts from Saturday's practice.
Performers of Note
Since quarterbacks weren't throwing against defenders, there weren't many conclusions to draw on the whole. The receivers, however, were another story.
Auburn commit George Pickens made that abundantly clear when he wowed those in attendance with a pair of one-handed grabs:
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
#Auburn WR commit George Pickens (@geo_Thagoat) looked impressive Before these two Grabs🔥 - Day 1 from #TheOpening #WarEagle https://t.co/pcmwTwCIBm
According to 247Sports' Barton Simmons, Pickens "is a physical specimen with great length and body control and even though he had a couple of drops on the day, he also had the most spectacular catches of the day, including a one-handed back-corner end zone grab."
Elsewhere on the receiving front, 4-star recruit Cornelius Johnson showcased his smooth route-running capabilities around the goal line, as Simmons documented:
Barton Simmons @bartonsimmons
Prediction: Cornelius Johnson will have a breakthrough week. Really like this kid at WR. Has everything you want. https://t.co/F016E982Qi
Johnson is currently uncommitted, but he's received interest from some of the nation's biggest programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford. The 247Sports Crystal Ball has the Fighting Irish as a commanding favorite to land the Greenwich, Connecticut, standout.
Johnson will link up with Alabama commit and 4-star quarterback prospect Taulia Tagovailoa on Team Hype when seven-on-seven action gets underway.
Hank South @HankSouth247
#Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa to fellow #RollTide pledge DeMarcco Hellams https://t.co/XOGkP0NaSm
Recruits will return to the field Sunday for the Nike Training camp. According to Elliott, players will be put through a series of athletic testing drills similar to the NFL Scouting Combine and will be graded on "Nike’s Football Ratings system."
Monday, meanwhile, will feature a six-team seven-on-seven tournament that will run through Tuesday.
Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com.
