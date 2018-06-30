LeBron James Rumors: Superstar Lands in Los Angeles Amid Free-Agency Chatter

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

LeBron James reportedly landed in Los Angeles on Saturday—just one day before free agents can begin negotiating with NBA teams.

SportsCenter tweeted a video of a plane landing at Van Nuys Airport in L.A. and added that a source told ESPN that James had flown from Anguilla to Los Angeles aboard it:

ESPN's Arash Markazi then tweeted a photo of LeBron at the airport:

James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Last week, OddsShark released odds showing the Lakers as 4-13 favorites to sign James, while the Cavs were a distant second at 13-4.

On Saturday, ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported James will not have an in-person meeting with the Cavs before making his free-agent decision.

McMenamin didn't mention whether the Lakers would get an in-person meeting, but he added James' agent, Rich Paul, planned to conduct business over the phone.

Also, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via Deadspin's Giri Nathan) reported Friday that LeBron was planning to make his free-agent decision while surrounded by friends in the Caribbean.

His arrival in Los Angeles could be a sign that LeBron's mind is made up; however, he cannot speak to teams until Sunday and is not free to officially sign a contract until July 6.

LeBron may be in line to leave the Cavs via free agency for the second time, as he previously signed with the Miami Heat in 2010.

James returned to lead the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals, as well as the first championship in franchise history in 2016.

The Lakers have not reached the playoffs since 2012-13, but they are in a position to potentially end that drought in 2018-19.

L.A. has enough cap space to add James and another superstar player such as free-agent Paul George or San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard.

The Lakers and Spurs have reportedly held trade discussions regarding Leonard.

It remains possible James' landing in Los Angeles has nothing to do with his free-agent decision, since he has a home in L.A.