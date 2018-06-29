NBA Free Agents 2018: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Top Scorers

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

With June nearing an end, basketball fans all around the United States are bracing for what could be one of the wildest free agency periods in recent memory.

There are plenty of questions that will dominate the summer: Where will LeBron James sign? Will the Los Angeles Lakers finally sign a star (or two)? Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to lure an established star to complete the process?

Free agency may not be the only thing to keep an eye, though. Blockbuster trades could also happen, with Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and others finding themselves in the rumor mill as of late. Then again, there's no rush at this point for teams to complete trades.

Free agency is about to heat up, with July just more than a day away. Here's a look at where some of the top names on the market could wind up.

LeBron James

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

James has fulfilled his promise of delivering a championship to Cleveland, and now that the Cavaliers have been quickly taken care of in back-to-back finals, it may be time for the King to leave his kingdom.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time he would have done so.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Friday that James has decided not to pick up the $35.6 million option on the final year of his contract in Cleveland. That decision was expected and in no way rules out a return to the Cavs.

It does, however, make him a free agent. And for the first time since he returned home, it appears there is a legitimate chance that he could leave.

Despite having little help, he carried the Cavs to their fourth straight Finals, his eighth consecutive, while averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds over 82 games.

There's no denying that leaving Cleveland for a second time may be tough for James to do. But given the team doesn't have many reliable options other than Kevin Love or much cap room flexibility, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which the Cavs can seriously challenge the Warriors next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets appear to be the front-runners to land the four-time NBA MVP should he decide it's time for a change of scenery. The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics have also been floated as options, but those don't appear to be likely landing spots.

ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t McMenamin) noted that the Cavaliers can offer the biggest contract, a five-year deal worth around $205 million. Other teams are only able to offer a four-year, $152 million deal. But given he has a billion-dollar deal with Nike, it may not be all about the money.

Meanwhile, James has been linked to Los Angeles throughout his career. Up until recent seasons, the Lakers have long been a popular destination for stars, and this could be the summer it happens again. Kevin Durant may not be willing to join James in L.A., but Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both reportedly have their eyes on their hometown team.

Philadelphia has a young core, featuring Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, that could intrigue James. But with J.J. Redick headed for free agency, the Sixers don't have the shooters that James would be looking to play with in order to make a run at Golden State.

If James wants to put himself in position to add more championships in his career, Los Angeles appears to offer the best situation.

Prediction: Lakers

Paul George

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

George made it clear to the Indiana Pacers last summer that he would not re-sign with them, instead preferring to play for the Lakers.

Now that the opportunity has presented itself, it's time for him to put on the purple and gold.

The five-time All-Star will likely be choosing between Los Angeles and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded for him last year knowing that he could be a one-year rental.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Thunder last season. His overall numbers may have been down, but he no longer had to carry his team. Not to mention the fact that it was his first season playing with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.



Despite having a star-studded big three, Oklahoma City was bounced out of the postseason in the first round. That means George could return to take care of unfinished business, as Westbrook is signed through 2021-22 and Anthony exercised his 2018-19 option.

George made it clear in a SportsCenter exclusive that his top priority is winning a championship:

His agent let it be known that both he and his client were impressed by Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti going for it all last season by trading for George, knowing that he could be one-and-done with the Thunder. At the same time, though, the team never seemed to pose a serious threat in the Western Conference. And the Thunder aren't getting any younger.

George could remain in OKC and make it to the postseason again next year. Even with a healthy Andre Roberson, though, their odds of taking down the Warriors are long, at best.

If George goes to Los Angeles, he could find himself on a legit contender—if someone else goes with him. Whether it be James or Leonard or somehow both, competing for championships for his hometown team would be a dream come true.

Prediction: Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

All eyes are on LeBron, PG-13 and Kawhi, and for good reason, but it's important to remember that there are other All-Star-caliber players on the market.

Like DeMarcus Cousins.

The 27-year-old made his fourth consecutive All-Star team this past season, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. However, his season was cut short when he tore his Achilles in January.

He would miss the remainder of the season and have to watch as his team made a run to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual champs.

Now, Cousins will have a chance to decide where he wants to play next. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops) said the Dallas Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania (h/t 247Sports' Chris Bengel) linked the Lakers to the big man should they miss out on the top-tier free agents, and of course, the Pelicans remain an option.

When evaluating the options, New Orleans stands out as the most logical choice. Dallas is once again focused on Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, while the Lakers have James, George and Leonard atop their wish list. And given how well Cousins has played alongside Anthony Davis, there's no reason to break that duo up.

Prediction: Pelicans