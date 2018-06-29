LeBron James Rumors: Superstar's Camp Denies Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard Contact

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James' camp has reportedly denied all reports that he reached out to other superstar players ahead of free agency,

Appearing on The Insiders for TheLandOnDemand.com, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said Wednesday that James' team is adamant those rumors are false:

"The LeBron operation, I don't know how else to put it, but they have basically thrown cold water and vehemently denied everything that has been out there the last couple of days. They have denied that he is communicating with Kawhi Leonard. They have denied he is communicating with Kevin Durant about joining up in Los Angeles. They have denied there is a three-way conversation going on between Paul George, Kawhi and LeBron. They have denied that Kawhi being traded to the Lakers would clinch LeBron going to the Lakers. They have pretty much denied that any of that is happening."

If LeBron does not opt in to his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

