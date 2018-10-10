Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Practicing After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a knee injury heading into Saturday's game against Missouri.

Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, head coach Nick Saban announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa has a sprained knee, but he's taken every rep during practice this week.

This is the latest injury issue for the 20-year-old, though he's yet to miss a game in 2018. He had to undergo surgery in March after he broke the index finger on his left (throwing) hand after hitting an offensive lineman while throwing a pass.

Without Tagovailoa, Alabama can let Jalen Hurts run the offense. After all, the junior is a former SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He led the Crimson Tide to a 14-1 record and a spot in the national championship game as a freshman, and he followed that up with a 12-1 record entering the title game last season.

However, Tagovailoa has taken Bama's offense to incredible heights through six games. The Tide lead the nation with 56 points per game. The sophomore has thrown for 1,495 yards, 18 touchdowns with no interceptions on just 101 attempts.

Fortunately for head coach Nick Saban, Hurts has proved he is more than capable of leading the Crimson Tide to victory if his number gets called.