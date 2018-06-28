Shohei Ohtani Cleared to Hit with Elbow Injury, Will Be Evaluated for Pitching

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is ready to make a limited return to the field as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Thursday that doctors have cleared Ohtani to start hitting. However, Ohtani will require further evaluation in three weeks to determine whether he can pitch over the remainder of the 2018 season.

