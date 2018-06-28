Shohei Ohtani Cleared to Hit with Elbow Injury, Will Be Evaluated for Pitching

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 06: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks to the dugout during the fourth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is ready to make a limited return to the field as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Thursday that doctors have cleared Ohtani to start hitting. However, Ohtani will require further evaluation in three weeks to determine whether he can pitch over the remainder of the 2018 season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

