DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Mavericks to Make C Top Priority If He Opts out

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are hot on the trail of Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, "If Jordan declines the option with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources say the Mavs plan to aggressively pursue him in free agency, which begins Sunday. The interest is mutual, according to league sources, as hard feelings from three years ago have been forgiven."

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Wednesday that the Mavericks were seeking trade options for Jordan, who has a player option for next season of $24.1 million. It remains unclear if Jordan will opt in or become a free agent, however, as Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times noted:

The Mavericks would likely prefer Jordan hit free agency, however, and as MacMahon wrote, "have been in communication with Jordan's agent, Jeff Schwartz, but a trade fit with the Clippers is problematic, according to league sources."

For Jordan, opting in and locking away $24.1 million may be ideal, as there are several intriguing centers set to hit free agency but a limited amount of teams with cap space looking to address the position. Even if the Mavericks prioritize Jordan, there's no guarantee they'll offer him $24 million a year, especially considering they could also chase DeMarcus Cousins or Clint Capela.

But opting in and facilitating a trade has its issues as well. The Mavericks can't offer the Clippers a first-round pick in a trade since they've already traded next year's selection to the Atlanta Hawks. And they would need to move Wesley Matthews and his $18.6 million salary to make the money work in any deal, though the Clippers already have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jerome Robinson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic in the backcourt.

The Clippers will certainly be enticed to move him if he opts in, though, especially after trading Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for Marcin Gortat on Tuesday, leaving them with two starting-caliber centers.

So opting out may be Jordan's best option if his goal is to end up on the Mavericks. He'd be the nice final touch on a Dallas team with a promising young core that is seeking to compete next year. In Jordan, Harrison Barnes, Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks would be a fascinating team next season as well as a playoff contender.