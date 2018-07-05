Predicting Every CFB Conference's Player of the Year in 2018

0 of 10

Associated Press

Team success is always the primary goal, but dozens of college football players have legitimate opportunities to stand out as the most productive contributors in their conferences.

While that doesn't automatically mean they'll be in contention for the Heisman Trophy, the best players from all 10 leagues have good chances to garner that attention.

Most conferences award top honors to one offensive and one defensive player. However, we're projecting 2018's overall top performer in each league, regardless of position.

Several key contenders are highlighted along with "one to watch"—perhaps a sleeper or a player returning from injury—from each conference.