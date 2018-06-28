Jameis Winston Officially Suspended 3 Games, QB Issues Apology to Uber Driver

Jameis Winston Officially Suspended 3 Games, QB Issues Apology to Uber DriverJune 28, 2018
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston issued an apology Thursday after the NFL officially informed him of a three-game suspension for allegedly groping an Uber driver in March 2016.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the full statement from Winston:
