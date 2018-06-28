Jameis Winston Officially Suspended 3 Games, QB Issues Apology to Uber Driver

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston issued an apology Thursday after the NFL officially informed him of a three-game suspension for allegedly groping an Uber driver in March 2016.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the full statement from Winston:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.