Jameis Winston Officially Suspended 3 Games, QB Issues Apology to Uber Driver

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston issued an apology Thursday after the NFL officially informed him of a three-game suspension for allegedly groping an Uber driver in March 2016. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the full statement from Winston:

                 

