NBA Rumors: Trade Buzz on Kawhi Leonard to Lakers, DeAndre Jordan to Mavs, More

The Los Angeles Lakers' fortunes could change dramatically in the coming weeks. The storied franchise has been heavily linked to a trade for the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, and there's longstanding speculation about potentially landing LeBron James or Paul George, two top potential free agents.

If the Lakers are able to land James, who remains the NBA's gold standard at age 33, and either Leonard or George, they will instantly transform into a title contender. It would be a long-awaited return to prominence for a fanbase that's endured five straight playoff-less seasons.

Let's check out the latest updates on the Lakers' situation as well as rumors involving the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors as the offseason action heats up with free agency opening next week.

Lakers Intensify Leonard Pursuit

Leonard appeared in just nine games for San Antonio during the 2017-18 season because of his recovery from a lingering quad injury. His uncertain status throughout the campaign created a rift with the organization and may ultimately lead to an end of his time with the Spurs.

Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reported the Lakers are making a push to trade for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and it could be a franchise-altering deal because it would "likely clinch a free-agent commitment" from James.

Wojnarowski noted L.A. does have competition from the Boston Celtics:

It's a unique situation for the Lakers because if they have legitimate reason to believe acquiring Leonard would directly result in getting LeBron, they should do everything in their power to complete the deal, even if it means overpaying for a player coming off a significant injury.

While it's unclear what the rest of the roster would look like, the NBA right now is all about star power. The Golden State Warriors headline a superteam era where it's all about getting as many high-end players as necessary and filling in the gaps with cheap contracts.

Veteran role players are often willing to take reduced deals for a chance to chase a championship, as highlighted by James' rosters with the Cavs and Miami Heat.

One thing's for sure: A Lakers squad led by LeBron and a healthy Leonard would give the team the foundation to challenge the Warriors and Houston Rockets in the loaded Western Conference.

DeAndre Jordan, Mavs May Finally Unite

In July 2015, Jordan backed out of a verbal commitment with the Mavericks to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers during a bizarre trip into free agency. Now, three years later, he may end up in Dallas.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Mavs are "actively exploring trade possibilities," which would require Jordan, a defensive stalwart, to exercise his player option before the deal. Stein noted the return package would likely be headlined by Wesley Matthews.

As for the prior change of heart, Mike Fisher of 247Sports noted the Mavericks' front office "decided to let bygones [be] bygones" rather than hold a grudge.

While a team coming off a 24-58 campaign usually isn't in the market for a veteran post player with one year left on his deal, Dallas could be an exception.

The Mavericks' potential starting lineup of Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. features enough upside to push for a playoff spot if everyone can stay healthy throughout the season.

Raptors Listening On DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry

The Raptors finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 59-23, but a third straight playoff exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers has led to an offseason of charge.

Toronto fired head coach Dwane Casey, who's since accepted the same position with the Detroit Pistons, and the team may now be willing to move one of its star guards.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors aren't "actively shopping" DeRozan or Lowry, but they're "willing to listen to offers" for their marquee backcourt starters.

It's hard to get a read on Toronto's direction. Firing Casey suggested the front office wasn't happy with coming up short in the playoffs despite the regular-season success, but trading either of their All-Star guards would likely result in a step back from contention.

Furthermore, in a league that's become more perimeter-oriented thanks to the Warriors' success, it'd be a risk to deal from that area of strength. The focus this offseason should be finding another wing asset to pair with that duo to take some of the offensive pressure off their shoulders.

But if DeRozan and Lowry are available, the Raptors figure to field a lot of calls, especially once the initial wave of free agency is over.