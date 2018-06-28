Celtics Trade Rumors: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Seen as Untouchable

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly not believed to be open to trading Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, according to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

Bulpett added that while the Celtics and San Antonio Spurs have had contact regarding a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard, the C's are seemingly unwilling to move Tatum or Brown, and it is unclear if they would even part with the Sacramento Kings' 2019 first-round pick.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.