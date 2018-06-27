Pitching Coach Chris Bosio Fired by Tigers over Insensitive Comments

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio watches against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, April 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers announced the firing of pitching coach Chris Bosio over "insensitive comments" that violated a club policy. 

"The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The Club will have no further comment on this matter," the Tigers said in a statement.

Bosio, 55, was hired by the Tigers for the 2018 season after six years with the Chicago Cubs. Specifics of the comments he made have not yet been made available.

Bullpen coach Rick Anderson will serve as Detroit's pitching coach for the remainder of this season. Anderson was previously a pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins from 2002 to 2014. 

The Tigers rank in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in nearly every major pitching category. 

