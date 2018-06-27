Report: LeBron James' Son 'Likely' to Enroll in LA HS Sierra Canyon

Chris Marion/Getty Images

LeBron James' son, LeBron James Jr., is reportedly likely to enroll at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

Sources told TMZ Sports it's "not a done deal," but another said that "all signs point" to the 13-year-old playing his high school ball in L.A.

The report will further fuel speculation that the elder James plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

