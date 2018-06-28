Best Fits and Potential Landing Spots for OKC Thunder Star Forward Paul George

2 of 6

This scenario has admittedly grown a bit more unrealistic during the early portion of the 2018 offseason. After the Indiana Pacers declined Lance Stephenson's team option for 2018-19, Paul George took to Instagram to make his feelings known, not so subtly hinting that the organization, not him, should have been viewed as the bad guy during his departure last summer.

As Chris Barnewall subsequently wrote for CBS Sports, hurt feelings remain even if everything worked out for both sides:

"George obviously is still a little bitter about how his breakup with the Pacers went down. Not everything in life can be clean and their situation definitely wasn't. However, it appears to have worked out best for everybody involved. George made the playoffs, and now has the option of going wherever he wants to be. The Pacers made the playoffs, took the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, and have a future star in Oladipo. There's no need to be angry at each other! Even if they are 100 percent still angry with each other."

But what if animosity could be thrown aside?

A reunion with the Pacers would make a lot of sense for George now that the team has a co-star in Victor Oladipo, a center on the rise in Myles Turner and plenty of other intriguing pieces. Even if Thaddeus Young opts out and departs, Indiana might have to clear some salary to throw its former standout a max salary, but shipping off players such as Al Jefferson and Cory Joseph in cost-cutting moves wouldn't deplete the team's depth.



Plus, putting together an Oladipo-George combination would be worth it. Not only would that duo thrive on the defensive end and help spark an Indiana ascent up the points-allowed leaderboard, but it would give head coach Nate McMillan a chance to draw up plays for two scorers capable of exploding for a 30-spot on any given night.



During the first seven years of George's NBA career, Lance Stephenson (3.0 in 2013-14), David West (3.3 in 2012-13) and George Hill (3.4 in 2012-13) were his only teammates to crest 3.0 value over replacement player (VORP). None of them could match Oladipo's 4.5 VORP from 2017-18, though.

Quality teammates would no longer be a concern.