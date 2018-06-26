Damian Lillard Drives U-Haul Truck to Deliver Free Shoes to Kids in Portland

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard showed up at a park in Portland to give away free Adidas kicks.

Lillard teased Monday on Instagram he was "giving away like 50 pairs of size 12/12.5 shoes" and duly delivered. The three-time All-Star apparently even drove the U-Haul truck to the park. According to NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck, Lillard also signed autographs for the fans in attendance.

Lillard has spent his entire NBA career in Portland. Especially after LaMarcus Aldridge signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015, Lillard became the face of the franchise.

The 27-year-old averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists a game as he helped the Blazers reach the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season, where they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Lillard finished fourth in the 2018 MVP Award voting.