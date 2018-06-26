Report: Rockets Propose Flipping NBA Draft, Free Agency on League Calendar

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets formally proposed an idea that would shift the start of the free-agent signing period ahead of the NBA draft on the league calendar.

On Tuesday, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported the plan, which was presented at an April league meeting in Chicago, has "gained some momentum—including the support of a few prominent general managers."

"As a staff, we have been kicking this around for a couple of summers now," Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. "Is there a better way?"

Rosas explained flipping the two marquee events would allow the intrigue of free agency to remain while improving the draft experience because teams should be more open to trades involving the use of cap space if the top free agents are already signed, per Lowe.

"Teams are paralyzed," Rosas said about the current format.

The report notes two potential issues: high-profile free agents who opt not to sign before the draft and uncertainty about whether the NBA and the Players' Association can calculate information regarding next season's salary cap quick enough to allow signing so soon after the NBA Finals.

Houston's proposal seeks to start free agency in late June, typically the draft date, and move the draft until mid-July with the NBA Summer League starting around a week later.

While Lowe pointed out the support of some GMs, it's unclear whether the idea has the necessary backing to come up for a vote in the immediate future.

The NFL, which has a longer offseason, already uses the proposed format with free agency opening in mid-March and the draft in late April.