Report: Rockets Propose Flipping NBA Draft, Free Agency on League Calendar

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gestures during a press conference in Indianapolis. The commission proposing reforms to college basketball wants 18-year-olds to be eligible again for the NBA draft, and the NBA Players Association would make that deal today. Change will take longer than that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver senses the league’s age limit isn’t working. Requiring U.S. players to be 19 years old and one year removed from high school has sent many of them to a year of college they don’t want, and delayed the full-time basketball instruction pro teams prefer. But whether the league would agree to allow players to come straight from high school again, or want them to wait two years before becoming draft eligible, has been a sticking point practically since the age limited was enacted in 2005 and remains unclear now. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets formally proposed an idea that would shift the start of the free-agent signing period ahead of the NBA draft on the league calendar. 

On Tuesday, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported the plan, which was presented at an April league meeting in Chicago, has "gained some momentum—including the support of a few prominent general managers."

"As a staff, we have been kicking this around for a couple of summers now," Rockets executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said. "Is there a better way?"

Rosas explained flipping the two marquee events would allow the intrigue of free agency to remain while improving the draft experience because teams should be more open to trades involving the use of cap space if the top free agents are already signed, per Lowe.

"Teams are paralyzed," Rosas said about the current format.

The report notes two potential issues: high-profile free agents who opt not to sign before the draft and uncertainty about whether the NBA and the Players' Association can calculate information regarding next season's salary cap quick enough to allow signing so soon after the NBA Finals.

Houston's proposal seeks to start free agency in late June, typically the draft date, and move the draft until mid-July with the NBA Summer League starting around a week later.

While Lowe pointed out the support of some GMs, it's unclear whether the idea has the necessary backing to come up for a vote in the immediate future.

The NFL, which has a longer offseason, already uses the proposed format with free agency opening in mid-March and the draft in late April.

Related

    Teams Entering Franchise-Altering Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Entering Franchise-Altering Free Agency

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic Says He'll Quit If Lakers Don't Land FAs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic Says He'll Quit If Lakers Don't Land FAs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic: 'No Pressure' to Bring Stars to LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic: 'No Pressure' to Bring Stars to LA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Teams Destined to Take a Step Back This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Teams Destined to Take a Step Back This Offseason

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report