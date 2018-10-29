Justin Herbert Placed in Concussion Protocol by Oregon After Arizona Loss

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball as defensive end Jack Banda #92 of the Arizona Wildcats applies pressure during the second half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks won the game 48-28. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said quarterback Justin Herbert was placed in concussion protocol after Saturday's loss to Arizona, per Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com. 

The junior has 2,069 passing yards with 22 total touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Herbert has been the Ducks' starter since early in his freshman season, showcasing the type of dual-threat ability we have come to expect from quarterbacks at Oregon.

In his first two seasons, he totaled 34 touchdown passes with just nine picks, plus seven rushing scores.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the New York Giants to select Herbert with the No. 5 overall pick in his latest mock draft and noted he's "shown the accuracy and mobility to excel in an NFL scheme."

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old missed over a month last season due to a broken collarbone and is dealing with another injury that could force him to miss time.

Braxton Burmeister will likely take over the offense with Herbert unavailable, while freshman Tyler Shough is also capable of filling in if needed.

Related

    Oregon's Dillon Mitchell, Justin Herbert in Concussion Protocol

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Oregon's Dillon Mitchell, Justin Herbert in Concussion Protocol

    OregonLive.com
    via OregonLive.com

    Cristobal-Era Ducks May Have Tough Decisions to Make

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Cristobal-Era Ducks May Have Tough Decisions to Make

    OregonLive.com
    via OregonLive.com

    Riley on Browns Job: 'I Don't Have That Itch'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Riley on Browns Job: 'I Don't Have That Itch'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Urban Meyer Denies Retirement Rumors

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Urban Meyer Denies Retirement Rumors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report