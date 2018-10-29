Justin Herbert Placed in Concussion Protocol by Oregon After Arizona Loss

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said quarterback Justin Herbert was placed in concussion protocol after Saturday's loss to Arizona, per Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com.

The junior has 2,069 passing yards with 22 total touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Herbert has been the Ducks' starter since early in his freshman season, showcasing the type of dual-threat ability we have come to expect from quarterbacks at Oregon.

In his first two seasons, he totaled 34 touchdown passes with just nine picks, plus seven rushing scores.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the New York Giants to select Herbert with the No. 5 overall pick in his latest mock draft and noted he's "shown the accuracy and mobility to excel in an NFL scheme."

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old missed over a month last season due to a broken collarbone and is dealing with another injury that could force him to miss time.

Braxton Burmeister will likely take over the offense with Herbert unavailable, while freshman Tyler Shough is also capable of filling in if needed.