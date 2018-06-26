Yu Darvish Buys Both Teams Dinner at Ruth's Chris After Rehab Start in Minors

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Still working his way back from an injured right triceps, Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish made a nice gesture after making a rehab start for the South Bend Cubs on Monday.

Per TMZ Sports, Darvish treated the entire Cubs and West Michigan Whitecaps teams to dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Whitecaps pitcher Max Green tweeted out kind words for Darvish after the meal:

This has been a rough season for Darvish, his first with the Cubs after signing a six-year, $126 million deal. He had a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before going on the disabled list May 27.

At least Darvish hasn't let his injury and struggles on the mound ruin his generous spirit.