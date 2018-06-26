Yu Darvish Buys Both Teams Dinner at Ruth's Chris After Rehab Start in Minors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 19: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs is seen in the dugout during a game between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Still working his way back from an injured right triceps, Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish made a nice gesture after making a rehab start for the South Bend Cubs on Monday. 

Per TMZ Sports, Darvish treated the entire Cubs and West Michigan Whitecaps teams to dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Whitecaps pitcher Max Green tweeted out kind words for Darvish after the meal:

This has been a rough season for Darvish, his first with the Cubs after signing a six-year, $126 million deal. He had a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before going on the disabled list May 27. 

At least Darvish hasn't let his injury and struggles on the mound ruin his generous spirit. 

Related

    8 Teams Currently Represented in AL All-Star Lineup

    MLB logo
    MLB

    8 Teams Currently Represented in AL All-Star Lineup

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman Lead MVP Polls

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman Lead MVP Polls

    MLB
    via MLB

    The Real 2018 All-Star Teams by the Stats

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    The Real 2018 All-Star Teams by the Stats

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Predictions 1 Month from the Deadline

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Trade Predictions 1 Month from the Deadline

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report