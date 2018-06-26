Jose Altuve Leads, Would-Be Record 8 Teams Featured in AL All-Star Vote Update

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leads a diverse group of All-Star hopefuls in the latest voting update for the Midsummer Classic from Major League Baseball.

Altuve, the reigning American League MVP, leads all players with 2,460,967 votes, and a would-be record eight different American League teams could have players starting in the 2018 All-Star Game:

The Boston Red Sox are currently the only team projected to send two starters to the All-Star Game with J.D. Martinez at designated hitter and Mookie Betts in the outfield.

Just two positions are separated by fewer than 200,000 votes. Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos has the smallest margin for error with a 159,030-vote lead over New York Yankees star Gary Sanchez.

Sanchez would be unable to take part in the July 17 game after being placed on the disabled list Monday with a strained groin that will keep him out for three to four weeks.

Ramos, Martinez and Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu would be first-time All-Star starters if they maintain the lead at their respective positions.

Fans can cast their All-Star votes through July 5. This year's showdown between the AL and NL will take place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.