Cavaliers Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James Free-Agency Decision

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

But this time they got swept, and now the trajectory of the team as a whole could drastically change. It all depends on LeBron James and his offseason decision.

And although they got swept, James averaged 34 points per game as well as 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

It's clear to say that he did more than his fair share. After putting up those kinds of numbers and still getting swept, how does that factor into his future plans?

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Chris Ross of LeBronWire), it's his "feel" that James will opt out of his deal, and the two real choices will come down to the Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Windhorst also noted that the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs would then be out of the market for James, though the Philadelphia 76ers would have a shot still.

Windhorst also reported (h/t Erik García Gundersen of LeBronWire) days later that the Cavaliers are in a position to move on without James. With their first-round pick in this year's draft, they took Collin Sexton out of Alabama, but LeBron had no influence on the pick.

It was also reported that the Kyrie Irving trade to the Boston Celtics was part of their "life without James" plan and just moving forward altogether.

To summarize this, it sounds like the Cavaliers still have a great chance to retain the King, but they're prepared to move on without him if necessary.

Without James, the Cavaliers would be reduced to one of the worst teams in the entire NBA, but perhaps with Kevin Love in the fold and in a weak Eastern Conference, they could swing a low playoff seed.

The Lakers, and teaming up with Lonzo Ball and potentially Kawhi Leonard seems like a legitimate landing spot for James.

Leonard would be what it would take for James to go there too it seems, as LeBron would likely be reluctant to head to Los Angeles if he's the only star there.

If he were to join the Lakers he'd be in the Western Conference, meaning he'd have to face the Warriors prior to a championship.

That's what makes staying in Cleveland interesting. He stays in the East, doesn't need to uproot his family and can lure guys like Paul George to join him.

Expect this decision to drag out for a little while. The Lakers are the current favorites at -150 (bet $150 to win $100) for James' services, according to OddsShark.

Could we see James leave once again?