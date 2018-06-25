Rey Mysterio Revealed as Playable Character in WWE 2K19 on WWE Raw

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Having already confirmed AJ Styles as the cover star, WWE announced Monday that Rey Mysterio will be a pre-order bonus wrestler for WWE 2K19.

This will be Mysterio's first appearance in a WWE-branded video game since WWE 2K15.

In recent years, the pre-order distinction has served to foreshadow a star either returning or debuting in the company. Sting made his shocking WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014 after being included in WWE 2K15, while the company used the game to sow the seeds for Bill Goldberg's and Kurt Angle's returns.

Mysterio competed in the 2018 Royal Rumble match and the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match but hasn't made a full-time return to WWE.

Speaking on Mighty 1090's Scott and BR in San Diego, Mysterio said he had been in discussions with WWE and that "it's looking really good for a possible return."

The fact he'll be included in WWE 2K19 will only further the belief Mysterio's arrival is imminent.