AJ Styles Announced as WWE 2K19 Cover Star

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

WWE champion AJ Styles has officially been announced as the cover athlete for WWE 2K19, which will be released Oct. 9.

2K Sports and WWE unveiled the cover art featuring the Phenomenal One on Monday:

This marks the sixth game in the WWE 2K series dating back to 2014. Styles joins a list of Superstars to grace the cover that includes The Rock, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.



Styles is having a fantastic 24 hours after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In the Bank on Sunday in a Last Man Standing match to retain the WWE Championship.