AJ Styles Announced as WWE 2K19 Cover Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

WWE superstar A.J. Styles throws out the ceremonial opening pitch prior to a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

WWE champion AJ Styles has officially been announced as the cover athlete for WWE 2K19, which will be released Oct. 9.       

2K Sports and WWE unveiled the cover art featuring the Phenomenal One on Monday:

This marks the sixth game in the WWE 2K series dating back to 2014. Styles joins a list of Superstars to grace the cover that includes The Rock, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. 

Styles is having a fantastic 24 hours after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In the Bank on Sunday in a Last Man Standing match to retain the WWE Championship.   

