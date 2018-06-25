Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Expected to Sign New Contract Early in Free Agency

Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Expected to Sign New Contract Early in Free AgencyJune 26, 2018
Kevin Durant reportedly will opt out of his $26.3 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, but is expected to sign a new deal with the team as an unrestricted free agent:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Durant has said repeatedly that he intends to stay with Golden State after the market opens July 1, with sources close to the process saying that an agreement on a new deal with the Warriors is expected in the early stages of free agency https://t.co/6ms7QepiiS
Durant was always expected go this route after signing a two-year, $51 million deal last summer with a player option for the second year, a contract that was well below market value. Durant will be eligible for a four-year, $158 million max contract this summer, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.
