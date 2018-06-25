Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Expected to Sign New Contract Early in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant attends a news conference following Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, early Wednesday June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kevin Durant reportedly will opt out of his $26.3 million player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, but is expected to sign a new deal with the team as an unrestricted free agent:

Durant was always expected go this route after signing a two-year, $51 million deal last summer with a player option for the second year, a contract that was well below market value. Durant will be eligible for a four-year, $158 million max contract this summer, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

