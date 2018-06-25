Lakers News: Season-Ticker Holder Bought 40 Billboards Recruiting Paul George

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have an...unfortunate history with erecting billboards for free agents.

That apparently isn't stopping their fans from going all out.

Lakers season-ticket holder Jacob Emrani has paid for 40-plus billboards to be erected across Los Angeles in an attempt to woo Paul George back to his home state.

"As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George," Emrani said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home."

"When he went out there last year and said he wanted to play for the Lakers, it was the first ray of hope that we were going back to being a destination where people want to come," Emrani added. "Now the time has come."

Each billboard features the hashtag #PG2LA. George grew up in Palmdale, California, which is about an hour away from Los Angeles.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg obtained a free-agent pitch to George earlier Monday, which includes a voiceover:

"When you were just a kid

In your room

Dreaming from Palmdale

We were dreaming too.

While you dreamt, we built—built for your arrival

And while we dreamt, you built too

Becoming one of the world's greatest.

Life's most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves.

The ones that turn us into legends.

That kid from Palmdale always knew it

Now the world will, too"