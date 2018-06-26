2018 NBA MVP Voting Results: James Harden Wins in a Landslide over LeBron James

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2017-18 season during Monday's NBA Awards show.

Harden beat out fellow finalists Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He's the third Rockets player to win MVP, joining Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Here are the results for the top-three finishers, courtesy of the NBA:

NBA MVP Voting

1. James Harden (86 first-place votes, 965 total points)

2. LeBron James (15 first-place votes, 738 total points)

3. Anthony Davis (zero first-place votes, 445 total points)

The honor will feel extra sweet for Harden after he was the MVP runner-up in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

Harden led the league in scoring (30.4 points per game) and also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. He helped Houston post the best record (65-17) in the regular season.

There were some questions as to how the Rockets would accommodate both Harden and Chris Paul, considering both players were accustomed to running the offense and controlling the ball for long stretches.

The pair proved to be incredibly effective. According to NBA.com, the Rockets had a 119.5 offensive rating when Harden and Paul were on the floor together. Paul is a free agent this summer, and there's every reason to believe he'll return to Houston.

The biggest question is whether the Rockets can add another star to keep pace with the Golden State Warriors.

Were it not for Paul's hamstring injury, Houston may have knocked the Warriors out of the 2018 playoffs after taking a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Getting a star the caliber of Paul George or LeBron James would get the Rockets even closer to dethroning Golden State.