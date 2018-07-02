Miles Bridges Reportedly Agrees to Rookie Contract with Hornets

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Miles Bridges has reportedly agreed to his rookie deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported Monday.

The Los Angeles Clippers originally selected the 20-year-old before working out a deal with the Hornets. Los Angeles received the draft rights to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in return for the draft rights to Bridges and a pair of second-round picks.

Bridges had a somewhat underwhelming sophomore season with the Michigan State Spartans. The fact he was a lottery pick is a testament to how well he played, but he didn't make the expected leap following his impressive freshman campaign.

Bridges averaged 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal wasn't entirely sold on the Hornets adding Bridges, giving Charlotte a B-minus grade for the pick:

"Avoid comparing this Michigan State product to Draymond Green, though the Golden State Warriors star is similarly capable of doing so many different things. Bridges isn't always a plus on the defensive end, and that'll need to change if he's going to thrive in a lineup that will count on preventing potential from the wing spots.

"At the very least, he'll be able to provide spacing with his spot-up prowess and keep defenders off balance with his explosion in cutting to the hoop. So long as he accepts an off-ball role, that's an undeniable positive. The extent of the positivity, however, remains uncertain."

Bridges has arrived at a transitional time for the organization.

Kemba Walker is entering the final year of his contract, and the Hornets traded Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for Timofey Mozgov and a pair of second-round picks. Taking on the $32.7 million owed to Mozgov all but signaled Charlotte is ready for a full-scale rebuild.

Assuming the Hornets fail to re-sign Walker, Bridges will be one of the faces of the future. More importantly, Charlotte will hope he's the kind of talent around whom it can build a contending team.

The team hasn't done well to maximize its lottery picks in recent years. Malik Monk had a mostly forgettable rookie season, while the Hornets passed on Myles Turner and Devin Booker to select Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Targeting Bridges was one of the first acts of the Hornets' new front office regime, so his success or failure in the NBA will set the tone for Charlotte's next stage as a franchise.