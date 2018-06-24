Knicks Rumors: Enes Kanter Hasn't Decided on Option, Bucks Interested in Center

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Enes Kanter may have his choice of suitors this offseason if he declines his 2018-19 contract option to remain with the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Kanter hasn't decided if he will opt in to his $18.6 million deal. If he elects to become a free agent, the Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that have expressed internal interest in signing the veteran center.

Per Newsday's Al Iannazzone, the Knicks are shifting toward player development under head coach David Fizdale, so they aren't expected to make Kanter a contract offer if he opts out.

However, Iannazzone also noted Kanter "loves New York," and odds favor him exercising his deal for next season.

New York acquired the 26-year-old Kanter last September as part of the Carmelo Anthony trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 14.1 points and a team-high 11 rebounds per game last year.

The Bucks relied on John Henson at center last season. He averaged 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game but missed the last five playoff games against the Boston Celtics with a back injury.

Coming off a 29-53 record last season, the Knicks appear to be building for the future. They still have Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered in February, and added Kevin Knox with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Kanter has proven himself to be a solid starting center, averaging at least 12.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in each of his seven seasons in the NBA. He would be an upgrade for a playoff contender like the Bucks if he chooses to leave the Knicks this summer.