Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Cavs, Spurs Have 'No Traction on a Possible Deal'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are to retain LeBron James this offseason, they'll likely need to acquire another star. One possibility would be disgruntled San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard, though that is likely a long shot.

As Sam Amick of USA Today reported, "According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Cavs have inquired about Leonard, but there is no traction on a possible deal."

Amick added that the Cavaliers would be "hard-pressed to compete with the kind of packages that teams like Boston and Philadelphia could put forth."

The Celtics could build a trade around any one of Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward—Jayson Tatum is almost assuredly untouchable—combined with a promising young player like Terry Rozier and a treasure trove of future picks.

The Sixers could offer a package centered on any number of players—two or three from the group of Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Zhaire Smith might entice the Spurs—combined with Miami's unprotected 2021 first-round pick.

The Cavaliers?

If they want to keep Kevin Love to create a new Big Three in Cleveland, he'd be off the table (and it's fair to question how well Love and LaMarcus Aldridge would pair together anyway). After that, the Cavaliers' best young assets include Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

Put those four players together, and that package still wouldn't compete with the potential offers Boston or Philadelphia could make.

The only hope for the Cavaliers is that other teams around the NBA are disinclined to trade for Leonard without a guarantee he'd sign a contract extension, leaving the market dry for the Spurs. But even in that scenario, the Spurs could choose to retain Leonard and hope a season with the team would be enough time to repair the relationship.

Add it all up, and the Cavaliers are probably out of the Leonard sweepstakes. They may yet add another big name in an effort to retain James, but don't bank on it being Leonard.