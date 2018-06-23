UFC Fight Night 132 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

After a five-round affair, Leon Edwards nabbed his sixth straight victory. It was the biggest of his career.

Cowboy Cerrone was the sentimental favorite in the arena and probably everywhere else outside of Edwards' native England.

Edwards battered Cerrone early, opening a cut near Cowboy's right eye that leaked for the duration of the contest. Knee strikes were exchanged in the first round, with Edwards getting the better of it.

The second round was similar. The biggest blow was a Cerrone head kick, followed by Edwards' (justified) complaint that Cerrone held his glove, but Edwards' activity still pulled it out.

Cerrone nabbed the third but the scores still skewed toward Edwards entering the final two frames. The championship rounds were unfamiliar territory for both men. Thanks in part to the many stoppages on his ledger, Cerrone reached the fourth for just the third time in his career. It was a first for Edwards.

As one might expect, Cowboy mustered his energy and fought back down the stretch. He picked up the fourth on ground work. In the fifth, Cerrone again tried to mount a charge, but it wasn't quite enough.

It was a close fight and an exciting one. But despite the blood and reputations involved, it didn't contain a ton of memorable exchanges or violent brilliance. There were extended periods of inactivity.

Nevertheless, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. Cerrone has dropped four of five. His devotees should be heartened to see him withstand big shots, especially to the body.

"I love my job. I'm not going anywhere," Cerrone told brodcaster Dan Hardy in the cage after the fight. "This old dog still has plenty of fight left in him."

Cerrone is a respected veteran and showed it again by tipping his cowboy hat to the man of the hour. Edwards, who talked his fair share of trash before and during the fight, followed suit.

"I've been watching him since I was a kid, so I know everything that he does," Edwards told Hardy. "I wanted to finish him of course but it was good to prove I could go five rounds."

Edwards also called out Jorge Masvidal as his next opponent. That may be biting off more than he can chew, but if Masvidal signs up it would be great scrap in the welterweight division.