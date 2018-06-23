UFC Fight Night 132 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

UFC Fight Night 132 Results: The Real Winners and LosersJune 23, 2018
Hope you set your alarm clock. And if you didn't, we've got you.
UFC Fight Night 132 began at 4:30 a.m. on the East Coast. Those kinds of things happen when your event airs live from Singapore, as was the case with this card. (Now Americans know what the rest of the world feels like for events that occur on the usual time frame.)
Those hearty souls who woke up at the crack of dawn on a Saturday were rewarded with some terrific action bouts, even if none held any title implications. In fact, if we're being honest, quite a few of the evening's competitors were markedly unfamiliar even to serious fight fans.
The main event pitted fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone against streaking British striker Leon Edwards. The 35-year-old Cerrone has seen better days in his career; he's lost three of four. A first-round knockout of Yancy Medeiros in his last bout stopped the metaphorical bleeding, but he still seems vulnerable on defense.
There were other highlights across the 13-fight card, and as always the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 132.
For the literal minded among us, full card results appear at the end.
Winner: Leon Roberts
After a five-round affair, Leon Edwards nabbed his sixth straight victory. It was the biggest of his career.
Cowboy Cerrone was the sentimental favorite in the arena and probably everywhere else outside of Edwards' native England.
Edwards battered Cerrone early, opening a cut near Cowboy's right eye that leaked for the duration of the contest. Knee strikes were exchanged in the first round, with Edwards getting the better of it.
The second round was similar. The biggest blow was a Cerrone head kick, followed by Edwards' (justified) complaint that Cerrone held his glove, but Edwards' activity still pulled it out.
Cerrone nabbed the third but the scores still skewed toward Edwards entering the final two frames. The championship rounds were unfamiliar territory for both men. Thanks in part to the many stoppages on his ledger, Cerrone reached the fourth for just the third time in his career. It was a first for Edwards.
As one might expect, Cowboy mustered his energy and fought back down the stretch. He picked up the fourth on ground work. In the fifth, Cerrone again tried to mount a charge, but it wasn't quite enough.
It was a close fight and an exciting one. But despite the blood and reputations involved, it didn't contain a ton of memorable exchanges or violent brilliance. There were extended periods of inactivity.
Nevertheless, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. Cerrone has dropped four of five. His devotees should be heartened to see him withstand big shots, especially to the body.
"I love my job. I'm not going anywhere," Cerrone told brodcaster Dan Hardy in the cage after the fight. "This old dog still has plenty of fight left in him."
Cerrone is a respected veteran and showed it again by tipping his cowboy hat to the man of the hour. Edwards, who talked his fair share of trash before and during the fight, followed suit.
"I've been watching him since I was a kid, so I know everything that he does," Edwards told Hardy. "I wanted to finish him of course but it was good to prove I could go five rounds."
Edwards also called out Jorge Masvidal as his next opponent. That may be biting off more than he can chew, but if Masvidal signs up it would be great scrap in the welterweight division.
Loser: Tyson Pedro's Arm
It's high time Ovince Saint Preux got his due. If he gets any opening, he has the power to burst through the door.
The mighty light heavyweight and former University of Tennessee linebacker defeated Tyson Pedro for his fourth win in five tries. Saint Preux is known mainly for the Von Flue Choke, a semi-gimmicky choke that requires an opponent to go for a guillotine choke before it can be applied.
After learning the hard way, the light heavyweight division has grown wise to that move. No matter. From top position, Saint Preux got his arms around Pedro's shoulder and cranked. Pedro couldn't resist, and soon his arm was hyperextended at the elbow. Pedro had to tap.
Saint Preux is currently seventh in the windswept light heavyweight division, but he'll go up. He competed for the title before, losing to Jon Jones like everyone else, but if he keeps this going he may have another shot before too long.
Winner: People Who Like Stoppages
Yeah, it was a brutal start time for a lot of fans. Yes, there was precious little at stake for the upper ends of the divisional pictures.
But for good old-fashioned MMA violence, UFC Fight Night 132 was an embarrasment of riches.
Of the event's 13 contests, seven ended in a knockout or submission. Several of those finishes ended in particularly emphastic fashion. It's the kind of card that makes it hard to determine the post-fight superlatives.
Those superlatives, by the way, went to Saint Preux for the straight armbar, Song Yadong for his elbow knockout (more on that momentarily) and Shane Young and Rolando Dy for Fight of the Night.
Even if it wasn't worth waking up for, it's worth a retroactive visit to Fight Pass. Because of that, UFC brass—who like stoppages more than anyone—have to be pleased with the outcome.
Loser: Teruto Ishihara
Petr Yan won this week's award for most cold-blooded trash talk. When asked about his matchup with Teruto Ishihara, Yan calmly answered: "I think the UFC must want to cut him."
Ouch.
Ishihara is known for three things: his knockout power, his unabashed and oft-expressed love for the ladies, and the general perception that he's not exceptionally serious about his craft. It was the third that Yan noticed and exploited.
In his UFC debut, the highly touted Russian bantamweight prospect dominated Ishihara, landing a spinning backfist and then a crushing right hook to put Ishihara down and out. It was a remarkable coming-out party for the 25-year-old, who advanced his record to 9-1.
Meanwhile, the Team Alpha Male denizen dropped his fourth bout in five contests. It's easy to generalize based on outward qualities, but there's plenty to suggest that Ishihara, who once appeared to have star potential, needs a change in priorities if he's going to remain viable at this level.
Winner: Song Yadong
Just because you're not famous doesn't mean you can't wreck shop in the UFC octagon.
Chinese bantamweight Song Yadong had far less name recognition than opponent Felipe Arantes, who himself is not exactly in danger of winding up on a Wheaties box anytime soon.
The Brazilian is known as a sharp striker, but it didn't matter to Yadong. The 20-year-old handled Arantes throughout the bout, on the feet and on the mat, before crushing Arantes with a flush elbow strike in the final moments of the second round.
Now a bonus winner as well, Yadong is 12-3-2 overall and 2-0 in the UFC, with a burgeoning reputation for action. At the very least, he'll be a no-brainer for Eastern Hemisphere cards going forward.
Winner: Having a Sense of Humor
In the main card opener, hulking Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang won a convincing unanimous decision over Daichi Abe. But the real story happened deeper down the card.
He and Jake Matthews tangled in what was the last bout for each. Jingliang blatantly an brutally gouged Matthews' eyes in an attempt to escape a choke. Matthews squinted his way to a unanimous decision win, and then the two earned Fight of the Night honors. So not only was Jingliang not penalized for an illegal move have that could have done serious damage, he was rewarded with $50,000 for the effort!
It was good to see the Australian recovered and formidable again after Jingliang's stunt. Matthews used a rear-naked choke to separate Shinsho Anzai from consciousness and capture his third straight fight.
"I did what I normally do, we call it the Jingliang mentality," Matthews said in a statement after the fight. "Just get in there and go wild."
That's a pretty hilarious barb toward a guy who tried to blind you, and it's another demonstration of Matthews' marketability. This could be the rare situation where it makes sense for the winner of a bout to demand a rematch.
UFC Fight Night 132 Full Card Results
Main Card
Leon Edwards def. Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
Ovince Saint Preux def. Tyson Pedro by submission, 2:54, Rd. 1
Jessica Eye def. Jessica-Rose Clark by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Li Jingliang def. Daichi Abe by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card
Petr Yan def. Teruto Ishihara by KO, 3:28, Rd. 1
Song Yadong def. Felipe Arantes by TKO, 4:59, Rd. 2
Shane Young def. Rolando Dy by TKO, 4:40, Rd. 2
Song Kenan def. Hector Aldana by TKO, 4:45, Rd. 2
Jake Matthews def. Shinso Anzai by technical submission (rear-naked choke), 3:44, Rd. 1
Yan Xiaonan def. Viviane Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Matt Schnell def. Naoki Inoue by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Ulka Sasaki def. Jenel Lausa by submission (rear-naked choke), 4:04, Rd. 2
Ji Yeon Kim def. Melinda Fabian by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)