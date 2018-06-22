Roberto Osuna Suspended 75 Games by MLB After Domestic Violence Charge

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Major League Baseball suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna for 75 games following his arrest in May for a charge of assault, MLB Communications announced Friday.

The announcement included a statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Roberto Osuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on May 8, 2018. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the Policy and should be subject to the discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will expire on Aug. 4."

According to ESPN.com, Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu in Toronto confirmed Osuna had been charged with assault against a woman but didn't offer any specifics beyond that.

FRS Sports' Jon Heyman reported in May the case was "serious and [involves] allegations of a physical nature" and that Osuna was facing a potentially "substantial penalty" from MLB.

MLB placed Osuna on seven-day paid administrative leave May 8 shortly after his arrest, and he has yet to return to the field for the Blue Jays. The league announced Monday his leave had been extended for another week through Sunday.

Osuna's lawyer, Domenic Basile, appeared in Canadian court Monday to say his client planned to plead not guilty to the charge against him. Osuna's next court date will be July 9.

Osuna has pitched in 15 games for the Blue Jays in 2018, registering nine saves and posting a 2.93 ERA. His last appearance came in Toronto's 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 6.