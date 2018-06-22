Nets Pick Rodions Kurucs on Playing Kristaps Porzingis: 'I'm Gonna Beat His Ass'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Rodions Kurucs had some fun at his introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday when he was asked about playing against New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Responding to a question about competing against his fellow Latvian, Kurucs said he is "gonna beat his ass," according to SB Nation's Anthony Puccio.

The Nets also went international in the first round when they selected Bosnian Dzanan Musa 29th overall.

"Both guys are pretty dynamic offensive players," general manager Sean Marks said Thursday, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "I mentioned before the size and the skill level they've been playing at. We've scouted them enough and evaluated some areas we think we can make some gains for them. Shooting is obviously at a premium in this league, and we think both guys will be able to contribute in that way as well as others."

Marks also said he expects both Musa and Kurucs to be with the Nets once the front office can reach buyout agreements with their respective European clubs.

Kurucs, who was selected 40th overall, averaged 10.7 points per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field, including 33.3 percent from three, with FC Barcelona's second team last season.

The Nets and Knicks will meet four times next season as Kurucs tries to give his new squad the upper hand in the ongoing battle of the boroughs.