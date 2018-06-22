Former Rutgers DB Johnathan Aiken Dies in Car Crash at Age 26

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Former Rutgers defensive back Johnathan Aiken died early Friday morning in a single-car accident at the age of 26, according to Keith Sargeant of NJ.com.

Per Local 10 News, the crash occurred on the interstate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aiken reportedly lost control of his vehicle before striking a light pole, guardrail and palm tree.

He was later pronounced dead at Broward Medical Center.

According to Sargeant, Aiken spent much of his childhood in foster care after his mother's boyfriend shot and killed her when Aiken was three years old.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native went on to spend four seasons with the Scarlet Knights. His best performance came as a senior when he appeared in 12 games and finished with 51 tackles.

Aiken also became the first Rutgers player to ever be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week that season.

Overall, Aiken finished his collegiate career with 76 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

While Aiken never played in the NFL, he did receive a minicamp invite from the Miami Dolphins following his time at Rutgers.