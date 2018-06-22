Vlade Divac: 'Easy' Choice to Pick Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

Duke's Marvin Bagley III poses for a picture after he was picked second overall by the Sacramento Kings during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac had no difficulties making Marvin Bagley III the No. 2 overall pick, rather than go with Serbian star Luka Doncic. 

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's NBA draft, Divac called Bagley a "better fit" and "better player" before calling the pick an "easy choice" for the Kings:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

