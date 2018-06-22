Vlade Divac: 'Easy' Choice to Pick Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic

Vlade Divac: 'Easy' Choice to Pick Marvin Bagley III over Luka DoncicJune 22, 2018
Kevin Hagen/Associated Press
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac had no difficulties making Marvin Bagley III the No. 2 overall pick, rather than go with Serbian star Luka Doncic.
Speaking to reporters after Thursday's NBA draft, Divac called Bagley a "better fit" and "better player" before calling the pick an "easy choice" for the Kings:
