Warriors Draft Jacob Evans to Join Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Championship Team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a new backcourt mate.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors added to their prolific stash of guards when they selected former Cincinnati standout Jacob Evans at No. 28 overall.

The 21-year-old spent three seasons with the Bearcats and averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as a junior.

Evans also canned 37.7 percent of his threes and provided a spark with his ability to take defenders off the bounce. He should also be able to find a spot in the Warriors rotation thanks to a 6'6'' build and 6'9'' wingspan that will allow him to guard several wing positions.

"His stats weren't overwhelming, but the NBA scouting microscope sees a fit with Evans' shooting, secondary playmaking and defensive versatility," Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "He doesn't specialize in any area, though. Instead, he'll give teams a little of everything at both ends while playing tough, two-way ball."

As far as his short-term prospects are concerned, Evans could walk into playing time right away.

Head coach Steve Kerr hasn't shied away from thrusting rookies into featured rotational roles—just look at Jordan Bell—and the Warriors may have opportunities available depending on how their offseason shakes up.

Most notably, backup swingman Nick Young is headed for unrestricted free agency following a year in the Bay Area, while Patrick McCaw will be a restricted free agent assuming the Warriors extend a qualifying offer his way.

In the event one or both of those players don't return, Evans should have opportunities galore to prove he's a valuable cog as the defending champions pursue a third straight title.