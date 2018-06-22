NBA Draft 2018 Results: Grade for Each Team, Top Prospects and Sleepers

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

We don't know how things are going to shake out with the 2018 NBA draft picks. Prospects may look great in college and workouts, but will their skills translate to the pros?

Take the 2011 NBA draft, for example; eight of the players were not on an NBA roster last year. Meanwhile, the final first-round pick and the last selection of the entire draft—Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas, respectively—both became All-Stars.

This isn't to say that Dayton big man Kostas Antetokounmpo, who was taken last in the 2018 NBA draft, will have a better career than some first-rounders (although his 7'2" wingspan is intriguing). However, it wouldn't be a surprise if some prospects picked late have long, productive NBA careers.

Here's a look at three second-round sleepers we may be talking about 10-plus years down the line, in addition to a look at the top six picks of the draft. You can also view the NBA draft results and grades for all 30 teams as well.

NBA Draft Results

NBA Draft Grades

A

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

B

Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

C

Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

D

Philadelphia 76ers.

No Picks

Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Top 6 Prospects

Arizona C Deandre Ayton: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns' two biggest needs were at point guard and center entering the draft. They chose to fill the latter need first by taking Arizona big man Deandre Ayton, who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in his lone season at school.

The 7'1" Ayton has the potential to be a franchise center who patrols the paint for his hometown Suns for at least a decade. He will obviously be the starter right away and could form an excellent one-two punch alongside shooting guard Devin Booker.

Duke F Marvin Bagley III: Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings needed to find a scorer and big man, and they got both in Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, who was a 20-10 machine during his freshman year.

Bagley, the ACC men's player of the year, shot 61.4 percent from the field en route to 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. It wouldn't be shocking to see him become the team's primary scorer and rebounder right away given no returning King had more than 13.5 points or 7.0 rebounds last year.

Real Madrid G Luka Doncic: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, who took him third but traded him for a 2019 protected first-round pick and the rights to Oklahoma point guard Trae Young.

The Mavs could have picked a big man to help improve their league-worst rebounding differential, but it's hard to argue against Dallas taking the best player available in Doncic, who could well end up being the top player in this draft.

He and Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr. could form a solid one-two punch, with Doncic being the primary facilitator and Smith being the primary scorer.

Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.: Memphis Grizzlies

Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was the no-brainer pick at No. 4 for the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6'11" big man can shoot the three-pointer (39.6 percent from the field last season) and block shots (3.0 per game while averaging just 21.8 minutes). Jackson's potential is more intriguing considering the fact he doesn't even turn 19 until September.

That being said, it's hard seeing him being a big contributor right away, especially with Jackson's limited court time in school. He could come off the bench and eventually take over the power forward spot next to center Marc Gasol.

Oklahoma G Trae Young: Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma guard Trae Young went the other way in the Hawks-Mavericks deal. As Jonathan Wasserman noted on Bleacher Report's NBA Draft Live show, this perhaps spells the end of the Dennis Schroder era soon. On the surface, it's hard seeing Young and Schroder coexist, as they are each shoot-first point guards.

If Schroder ends up going elsewhere soon, then this is clearly Young's team going forward, with the Hawks choosing to build around him as the centerpiece.

Young averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game in his one year at OU. Ideally, Atlanta finds some scorers alongside him to ease the offensive burden, which Young shouldered too often at Oklahoma.

Texas C Mohamed Bamba: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic made the obvious pick at No. 6 with Texas center Mohamed Bamba on the board. The team needs a franchise player to build around, and Bamba was the best bet to grow into that role following the top five.

In addition, the team needs to build an identity, which it has lacked since center Dwight Howard left town in 2012. With the Bamba pick (and the Melvin Frazier addition in the second round), it looks as though Orlando is rebuilding with defense firmly in mind.

The 6'11" Bamba posted 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his one season at school, and those rebounding and defensive skills should translate over to the NBA thanks in part to his 7'10" wingspan.

Top 3 Sleepers

West Virginia PG Jevon Carter: Memphis Grizzlies

West Virginia point guard Jevon Carter was one of the best defensive players in men's college hoops this decade, as partially evidenced by his 2.3 steals per game over his four-year career.

Mike Conley is the Grizzlies starter, but it's conceivable seeing Carter getting big minutes off the bench to start and taking over the starting gig down the line. He and Jackson should help replicate the tough, blue-collar defensive identity the team were known for during Zach Randolph's heyday.

Villanova PG Jalen Brunson: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks stockpiled ball-handlers in this draft, and they got a great player in Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, who is a two-time national champion and was the 2018 Naismith Player of the Year.

Brunson should provide energy and scoring off the bench for a Mavs team that was just 23rd in offensive efficiency last year. It helps that Brunson was one of the more efficient scorers in D-I hoops, as he made 52.9 percent of his shots (39.8 percent from the three-point line) in his final two years in school, per Sports Reference.

Creighton G Khyri Thomas: Detroit Pistons

One of the best three-and-D players in the draft somehow slipped to the second round. Khyri Thomas should be a great fit for today's NBA, as he can hit the three (40.6 percent in his three-year career in school) and defend (two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year).

Thomas should make an immediate impact off the bench for the Pistons, who are set in the frontcourt with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond but need help at guard and forward. It wouldn't be inconceivable to see Thomas starting by season's end.